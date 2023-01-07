CES 2023 | Samsung unveils SmartThings Station smart home hub and wireless charger

Samsung recently debuted SmartThings Station, a smart home hub and fast charging pad, at CES 2023. SmartThings Station offers quick setup and compatibility with a range of smart home products.

With SmartThings Station, users can automate different aspects of their home environment, like setting routines and reducing energy wastage. The Samsung SmartThings Station is quick and easy to set up by simply scanning a QR code. The hub can seamlessly interconnect multiple devices, like thermostats, lighting, and power outlets, with other devices connected to the smart home server.

SmartThings Station makes it easy to automate pre-set routines created via the SmartThings mobile app without requiring users to control individual devices manually. With a press of the Smart Button on the SmartThings Station, users can activate a routine created on their SmartThings app. Routines can also be activated via the SmartThings app whether people are at home or away.

SmartThings Station is also integrated with Samsung’s SmartThings Find, a rapidly growing asset tracking service. SmartThings Station is also a powerful charging pad supporting up to 15W wireless charging. The SmartThings Station is in line with Samsung’s vision and main theme at CES 2023, “Bringing Calm to Our Connected World.”

In its release, Samsung said, “SmartThings was built for openness and was designed for interoperability, but for interoperability to become reality, you need the biggest companies to be committed to it, which is what makes Matter so exciting. With Matter and the Home Connectivity Alliance (HCA), we can really start to realize true interoperability. What results from this is a better-connected experience with less distractions and improved experiences for consumers. It is the perfect foundation for the smart home.”

The Samsung SmartThings Station will be available for purchase in the US and Korea first. The device will be available in black or white from early February 2023 in the US market.