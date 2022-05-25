Build 2022 | Microsoft introduces a ton of new features for Teams; check details here

Microsoft put a big focus on its communications platform Teams at its annual Build conference, and announced a ton of features, including in-app purchasing, Live Share and Loop for easier collaboration and tons more. Let's take a look at the major announcements.

Live Share and Loop

By far the biggest feature announced for Teams, Microsoft will now let people interact with content during a group call. The feature will let collaborators co-edit or co-create content in real-time during an ongoing meeting.

One example that was shown-off, involved allowing participants in a meeting to zoom, annotate and edit 3D models in real-time during a discussion. The Redmond technology giant is already working with several partners to expand the capabilities of Live Share and the feature will also integrate with compatible third-party apps.

Working in tandem with Live Share are Loop components, which are elements that sync across all Microsoft 365 apps like Outlook, Teams or Excel. For example- A loop component for Excel would allow it to be updated in real-time as changes are made, and it can be embedded in other apps like Word. The changes made to the Excel table will sync across all apps.

In-app purchases

Microsoft wants to make it easier for teams to manage and purchase licenses for services that an office might use. Microsoft explained that in-app purchasing can be built right into Teams, allowing participants to buy or upgrade licenses.

Teams Store discoverability

Microsoft is making it easier for people to find what they are looking for in the Teams Store. Its improving its app discoverability using context from conversations.

One example the company showed off was participants composing a message to send, and search would show them message extensions that they might want to use.

You can also add an app to Teams using a link or QR Code.

Collaboration controls

Microsoft is building new collaboration controls in Power Apps, which allow developers to add features from Microsoft's 365 suite into apps built with Power Apps.

This includes new controls for Team chats, meetings, files and tasks.