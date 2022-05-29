Black Shark 5, Black Shark 5 Pro launch in Malaysia set to take place on June 8

The Xiaomi Black Shark 5 series has got an official launch date outside China. The Black Shark 5 series will debut in Malaysia first before getting a possible global launch. The official teaser poster reveals that at least two smartphones will be unveiled under the Black Shark 5 series in Malaysia.

Black Shark Malaysia posted an official teaser on its social media channels to announce the launch of the Black Shark 5 and Black Shark 5 Pro in the country. According to the company, the Black Shark 5 series will be unveiled on June 8 in Malaysia at 07:00 pm local time.

The Black Shark 5 series launch event will be live-streamed across the company’s various social media accounts. Xiaomi previously launched the Black Shark 5, Black Shark 5 Pro, and Black Shark 5 RS in China back in March 2022.

The Black Shark 5 and Black Shark 5 Pro are gaming dedicated smartphones with the former opting for a Snapdragon 870 SoC, while the latter going with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform. Additionally, there is no information if the Black Shark 5 RS will also be unveiled in Malaysia as the teaser posts only use the Black Shark 5 and Black Shark 5 Pro tags.

Other aspects of the Black Shark 5 and 5 Pro include a 144Hz OLED display, a triple-camera setup, and super-fast charging support. It is worth noting that the Black Shark 5 RS opts for a more powerful Snapdragon 888 mobile platform as compared to the vanilla Black Shark 5 model.

