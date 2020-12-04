PlusFinancial Times
OLX merges online brand with offline CashMyCar for seamless car trade-in experience

OLX has announced the launch of an all-new car buying and selling platform called OLX Autos, which will integrate the company’s online portal with its current offline brand CashMyCar
Moneycontrol News
Dec 4, 2020 / 04:32 PM IST
OLX Group has announced the launch of an all-new car buying and selling platform called OLX Autos. The new platform will integrate the company’s online portal with their current offline brand CashMyCar, bringing in a slew of services.

According to a statement released by OLX Group, CashMyCar will be rebranded as OLX Autos stores. The company aims to be more customer centric and will be offering a range of new services and products, including verified inventory, inspected cars, and allied services. Their online interface will also be updated to match the new model.

“We aim to set a new industry benchmark for the used car trade in India, bringing to the consumer a seamless process to buy, sell and finance a car under a trusted, easy and safe environment,” said Amit Kumar, CEO OLX Autos India.

“By combining our technology, financing and smart services to digitize more of the transaction, alongside our offline services and inspection centres, we will make buying and selling vehicles easier, faster and more convenient all around our network, while offering peace of mind on every transaction made," he added.

According to the company, OLX currently commands close to 80 percent of the market share when it comes to pre-owned cars with over 20,000 cars online for sale daily.
TAGS: #Auto #Business #CashMyCar #India #OLX #OLX Autos #Technology
first published: Dec 4, 2020 04:32 pm

