LML Electric inks LOI with Germany's eROCKIT to form JV

LML Electric on Monday said it has inked a letter of intent (LOI) to form a joint venture with Germany-based electric hyperbike manufacturer eROCKIT AG.

If the parties agree on the JV, the mass production of the bikes will take place at LML’s facilities in India.

"With this new jewel in LML’s crown, the technology strength, manufacturing prowess, and disruptive consumer experience that we stand committed to offering, will get a new dimension altogether, besides meeting the high level of expectations of our primary as well as secondary target audience,” LML CEO Yogesh Bhatia said in a statement.

eROCKIT, a unique pedal-powered electric motorcycle, is a hyperbike that runs with effortless pedalling and has a top speed of over 90 km/h, supported by an advanced battery and electric direct drive motor.

The innovative, clutch-free direct drive of the eROCKIT intelligently adapts to the intuitive pedal control.