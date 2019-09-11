App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2019 05:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Frankfurt Motor Show: Mercedes Benz Vision EQS Concept

The EQS is equipped with a sleek, swooping body design, along with a 360-degree illuminated blue strip that divides the two-tone black finish.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mercedes-Benz has finally unveiled its most anticipated concept at the Frankfurt Motor Show, the Vision EQS Concept. Essentially an all-electric S-Class, the EQS concept is loaded with futuristic technology.

The EQS is equipped with a sleek, swooping body design, along with a 360-degree illuminated blue strip that divides the two-tone black finish. Its grille is equipped with 188 individual LEDs, which create a 3D effect on the front along with its digital headlights. The rear too sports 229 LEDs around the body which are shaped like miniature three-pointed stars.

Mercedes has equipped the cabin with a dashboard that blends into the front. It also gets up to level 3 in autonomous systems, along with a future iteration of Mercedes’ MBUS system and prominent digital screens in the front.

The car is powered by electric motors on the front and rear, which make a combined output of 488 PS of maximum power and 760 Nm of peak torque. This gives the car a 0-100 km/h time less than 4.5 seconds and a top speed of over 200 km/h. It has a claimed operating range of up to 700 km on a full charge. It also gets a 350 kW charging capacity which can recharge the batteries to 80 percent in 20 minutes.

The EQS is the second concept car in the automobile manufacturer’s stable after the EQC. It is safe to assume that this is just a concept car and won't make it to production anytime soon.

First Published on Sep 11, 2019 05:54 pm

tags #Auto #EQS #Frankfurt Motor Show #Mercedes-Benz #Technology #trends

