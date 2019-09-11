Frankfurt Motor Show: Mercedes Benz Vision EQS Concept

Mercedes-Benz has finally unveiled its most anticipated concept at the Frankfurt Motor Show, the Vision EQS Concept. Essentially an all-electric S-Class, the EQS concept is loaded with futuristic technology.

The EQS is equipped with a sleek, swooping body design, along with a 360-degree illuminated blue strip that divides the two-tone black finish. Its grille is equipped with 188 individual LEDs, which create a 3D effect on the front along with its digital headlights. The rear too sports 229 LEDs around the body which are shaped like miniature three-pointed stars.

Mercedes has equipped the cabin with a dashboard that blends into the front. It also gets up to level 3 in autonomous systems, along with a future iteration of Mercedes’ MBUS system and prominent digital screens in the front.

The car is powered by electric motors on the front and rear, which make a combined output of 488 PS of maximum power and 760 Nm of peak torque. This gives the car a 0-100 km/h time less than 4.5 seconds and a top speed of over 200 km/h. It has a claimed operating range of up to 700 km on a full charge. It also gets a 350 kW charging capacity which can recharge the batteries to 80 percent in 20 minutes.