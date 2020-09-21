First Mahindra Thar unit to be auctioned off to raise funds for the fight against COVID-19

Mahindra just recently launched the all new 2020 Thar SUV and in an effort to raise funds for the fight against COVID-19, Mahindra is auctioning off their first unit.

Registrations for the auctions began on the 19th while the actual auction will take place only on September 24. The company has also said that a matching amount will also be donated to a charity of the customer’s choice.

The Mahindra Thar will get just a slight amount of cosmetic changes. For one, the car will sport a ‘Thar #1’ badge symbolising the first unit. It will also feature the customer’s initials as well as a decorative plaque on the dashboard with the number 1.

Other than these, there won’t be any changes mechanically or otherwise. The customer however, will get to choose which engine and transmission combination they would prefer as well as which trim – AX or LX – they would like.

The auction will be conducted by Mahindra First Choice Wheels but the actual bidding will be conducted by Ernst and Young and customers will be required to put down a refundable deposit at the time of registration.

Mahindra has said that the customer will also be allowed to choose from one of three charities – Naandi Foundation, Swades Foundation and the PM Cares Fund.