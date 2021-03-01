English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Escorts tractor sales up 30.6% at 11,230 units in February

The company had sold 8,601 units in February 2020.

PTI
March 01, 2021 / 11:34 AM IST

Farm equipment manufacturer Escorts Agri Machinery on Monday reported a 30.6 percent increase in tractor sales at 11,230 units in February.

The company had sold 8,601 units in February 2020.

Domestic tractor sales during last month stood at 10,690 units as against 8,049 units in February 2020, up 32.8 percent, Escorts said in a regulatory filing.

Escorts Agri Machinery said the tractor demand is expected to continue to be strong on back of positive macroeconomic factors and strong rural cash flows.

The supply-side situation is normal, but rising inflation continues to be a worry, the company added.

Close
Exports last month were at 540 units compared to 552 units in February last year.
PTI
TAGS: #Auto #Business #Escorts tractor #Technology
first published: Mar 1, 2021 11:34 am

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | Wipro stuck in Citibank's $900 million trouble; vaccines come to private hospitals; Should India too make Google, FB pay for news?

Corporate Buzz | Wipro stuck in Citibank's $900 million trouble; vaccines come to private hospitals; Should India too make Google, FB pay for news?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.