Dual-tone paint scheme on the Kia Sonet priced at premium of Rs 10,000

Kia Sonet is the newest name in the compact SUV segment and by the looks of it, seems to be doing well too.

But while most of the prices were unveiled Kia had still kept the dual-tone paint scheme prices under wraps. These paint schemes, which Kia has now revealed, will be available on the top variants of the SUV but at a premium of Rs 10,000 over the standard monotone hues.

The top-spec of the GT Line and HT Line – GTX+ and the HTX+ will be the only variants to receive a dual-tone paint option. This scheme is a blacked out roof as standard with three base colour options – Red, White and Gold.

With the HTX+ and GTX+, only two engine options are available, the 1-litre turbo petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel. We drove the petrol variant of Kia Sonet with the iMT gearbox just recently, so head on over there to find out what we think about it.

As for features, the top-spec variants get all the knicks and knacks that Kia has to offer including their UVO connected car tech, voice recognition, an air purifier system, a massive 12-inch touchscreen system and a premium Bose speaker set-up.

Prices for the Kia Sonet with the dual-tone paint scheme start at Rs 12.09 lakh (ex-showroom).