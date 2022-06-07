Apple WWDC 2022 | From iOS 16 to M2-powered MacBook Air: All the major announcements made by Apple

Apple made some huge announcements at this year's WWDC. From the vast amount of changes and features bought to iOS 16 to the launch of the brand new MacBook Air M2 and MacBook Pro, here are all the major announcements from WWDC 2022.

Apple adds a laundry list of new features to iOS 16

While it wasn't a huge visual overhaul, iOS 16 adds a multitude of new features that expand and enhance the experience for iPhone users. The first of which, is the new lockscreen or multiple lockscreens, that users can customize and switch between on the fly.

Even better, lockscreens now support real-time widgets, and sync with your Focus modes, so you can have different lockscreens between work or personal life.

Messages can now be edited after being sent, and can also be deleted after you have sent them. Apple has also given the app SharePlay support, meaning you can share content through Messages.

By far the biggest update Messages has gotten is the new dictation feature. It allows users to switch between voice and touch inputs on the fly, even during writing a sentence, allowing users to mix and match inputs to write messages faster.

iPadOS 16 inches ever closer to being a Mac

Compared to iOS, iPadOS has only been around since 2019 - when Apple split the two operating systems - but has benefitted greatly from its companion, and adapts a lot of features directly from iOS.

While this was somewhat true this year, iPadOS 16 has more in common with the new macOS with support for a new multitasking experience called Stage Manager, full external display support, new Collaboration tools for Messages, updates to Mail and Safari, and specialized updates for professional users like Reference Mode and Display Zoom.

macOS Ventura gains new productivity tools and Continuity features

First up is Stage Manager, a brand-new multitasking experience that will debut for iPad's and Mac's. It allows users to keep the app they are working with, in prime view, while positioning others on the side, and allowing you to switch between them with a tap.

Continuity Camera allows users to use their iPhones as webcams for the Mac. It even uses some crazy algo's to generate a centered top view.

Handoff can now work with FaceTime, which means you can start a call on an iPhone, and then move it over to the Mac, seamlessly.

watchOS 9 burrows deeper into the health industry

Apple will introduce an all-new AFib tracking system, that tracks history and provides more insights into a user's physical condition.

The OS will also come with new watch faces with more complications, and the updated Workout app will provide more advanced metrics, views and training goals.

A new Medications app will allow users to track, and schedule for medicine deliveries, and "discreetly manage, understand, and track medications."

Apple's new M2 chip makes its debut

The new M2 chip is the second generation of Apple's in-house silicon, and has an 18% faster CPU, 35% faster GPU and 40% faster Neural Engine.

It also has 50% more memory bandwidth and up to 24GB of unified memory.

MacBook Air to be the first Apple Device with M2

Yup! The rumors were true. Apple announced a brand-new redesigned MacBook Air, that is ridiculously thin, measuring just 11.3 mm and weighs only 2.7 pounds or approximately, 1.22 kg.

The new silent, fan-less design comes in four colors, and the Magsafe connector is back, which means the Thunderbolt ports are freed up for more devices. It also has a 3.5 mm audio jack with high-impedance headphone support and the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and the function row.

It now sports a new 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display. The Indian pricing for the M2 powered MacBook Air starts at Rs 1,49,000.

MacBook Pro with M2 takes everyone by surprise

While the MacBook Air was long rumored, and there was maybe a possibility of a new Mac mini, nobody expected a new MacBook Pro but that's what we got.

The new, updated 13-inch MacBook Pro will now house Apple Silicon, and will join the M1-powered 14-inch (M1 Pro) and 16-inch (M1 Max) models.

The 13-inch model is priced starting at Rs 1,29,900.