Apple reportedly halted M2 chip production in January

Apple reportedly stopped production of its custom M2-series processors in January. The customized chips power the MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, and MacBook Air models.

The report published by Korean publication The Elec, and spotted by MacRumors, says TSMC - Apple's production partners - did not send wafers for 5nm M2 chips in January and February. It was reportedly because Apple requested that production be stopped due to low demand for MacBooks.

According to the article, TSMC sends wafer-based products to Korea's Amkor Technologies for packaging. In January and February, Amkor said they received no parts.

Moneycontrol News