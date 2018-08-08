Apple may look beyond Samsung and LG as Sharp enters OLED screen market

The OLED screen market has a new entrant - Sharp. The Japanese manufacturing company has entered the domain to develop OLED screens for smartphones. This essentially means competition for Samsung and LG. Apple may be the beneficiary if Sharp manages to carve a niche in the OLED screen market.

Since its inception, iPhone X screens have been provided by Samsung. To overcome this dependency, Apple is taking a keen interest in Sharp. Currently using a screen manufactured by Samsung; Apple is all set to introduce two iPhone variants. Apple’s second screen supplier LG has not been able to match up to their standards.

Sharp plans on commercially selling the screens as OEMs. After using its own manufactured OLED screens for its Aquos devices, the company shows promise to manufacture the screens on a large scale.