Apple iOS 16.3 update releasing next week; 'Black History Month' takes centre stage

Apple has confirmed that it will be rolling out its iOS 16.3 update next week. The date for the iOS 16.3 rollout was revealed in a release where Apple announced its celebration of ‘Black History Month’ in February with the introduction of exclusive content and curated launches celebrating Black culture and community.

Apple has also unveiled this year’s Black Unity Collection, which includes special-edition Apple watch 'Black Unity Sport Loop' and a new matching watch face and iPhone wallpaper.

Starting February, all-new activations — including a series of Apple Maps Guides created by the Smithsonian, TV and film collections curated by Dr. Jelani Cobb, and more will be available to explore on Apple’s various platforms.

Through its Racial Equity and Justice Initiative (REJI), Apple is expanding its support of five organisations focused on uplifting Black and Brown communities by unlocking creative potential through technology. Apple’s initiatives will also draw attention to the Black community on the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV app, Apple Fitness+, Apple News, Apple Podcasts, and Apple Books.

The Black Unity Sport Loop will be priced at $49 in the United States and will be available in 41mm and 45mm sizes. Apple’s new Black Unity-themed aesthetics will be available to users via the iOS 16.3 update for iPhones and watchOS 9.3 update for the Apple watches. The stable version of iOS 16.3 and watchOS 9.3 will be available starting next week.

iOS 16.3 will also fix the bug where the wallpaper on the lock screen sometimes appears black. The update will bring support for the second-generation HomePod and physical security keys. The home lock screen widget is also making a return to iOS 16.3, and Apple is expected to fix issues users have faced with Siri when responding to music, as well.