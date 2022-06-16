Apple may launch a new 15-inch MacBook with M2 and M2 Pro chips in 2023: Report

Apple may offer two CPU options with the upcoming 15-inch MacBook, according to a tweet by renowned market analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo said that the new MacBook was expected to go into production in the first half of 2023, and that it would offer customers the choice between Apple's M2 and M2 Pro silicon.

Along with the two CPU options, will be two different power adapters for the device, a 35W adapter for the M2 model, and a 67W adapter for the M2 Pro model.

Kuo had previously tweeted that the design goal for the new laptop, was to use a bigger display but keep the power requirements, to use the same 30W power adapter as the MacBook Air.

Kuo also said that he had not heard about any plans for a 12-inch MacBook. Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, had previously reported that Apple was looking to launch a 12-inch notebook by the end of 2023, or early 2024.

It's also worth noting that so far, Apple has just launched the M2 Chip, and we don't know specifications or details for the M2 Pro, M2 Max or the M2 Ultra.