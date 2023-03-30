 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Apple announces dates for WWDC 2023

Moneycontrol News
Mar 30, 2023 / 03:43 PM IST

Apple is expected to announce their long rumored mixed reality headset at the event.

Apple is expected to announce iOS 17 at this year's conference, which should bring with it a range of 'user-requested' features. (Image: Reuters)

Apple has announced the dates for this year's World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC), which is scheduled from June 5th to June 9th, 2023.

This year, Apple's long-rumored mixed reality headset is expected to headline the event.

The event will also showcase the latest software updates for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS.