Amazon updates the Fire HD 8 tablet line-up

Amazon has updated its 8 inch tablet line-up with four new variants—The Fire HD 8, Fire HD 8 Plus, Fire HD 8 Kids and Fire HD Kids Pro.

The American e-commerce giant said the new tablets are 30 percent faster than the 2020 models and will start shipping in October. The company hasn’t said when these would be available in India.

The updated Fire HD 8 tablet is now powered by an unspecified six-core SoC, while the rest of the specifications stick very close to the 2020 iterations.

It still has a paltry 2GB of RAM and storage options top out at 64GB, which can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card.

Amazon says the tablet lasts 13 hours on a single charge and uses USB Type-C for charging.

The Fire HD 8 Plus tablet has 3GB of RAM, a 5-megapixel rear camera and offers wireless charging support and includes a 9W wired charger in the box. Storage options still top out at 64GB, with optional microSD support.

The Fire HD 8 Kids is aimed at three to seven-year-olds and includes a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus, which is a service for games, books, videos and educational content.

The Fire HD 8 Kids Pro is aimed at the 6-12 year age group and has access to a digital store where e-books and apps can be bought. Both tablets come with an included kid-friendly case and a two-year guarantee.

Besides the standard Kids variants, there are also themed Disney bundles with Mickey Mouse and Disney Princess cases.

The Fire HD 8 has been priced at $99.99 (around Rs 8,000), The Fire HD 8 Plus will cost $119.99 (around Rs 9,600), both Kids variants will retail at $149.99 (around Rs 12,000).

You can also purchase the Disney themed cases for the Kids tablets for $29.99 (Rs 2,400) or grab the tablet and case bundles for $159.99 (Rs 12,900).