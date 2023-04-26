 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Amazon starts round of layoffs in AWS cloud division

Bloomberg
Amazon Web Services personnel in the US, Canada and Costa Rica whose jobs were being eliminated were notified early Wednesday, the unit’s chief said in an email to staff.

AWS generates most of the company’s profits but is experiencing slowing growth as corporate customers look to trim expenses.

Amazon.com Inc. has started laying off employees in its cloud services operation amid slowing sales growth in its most profitable division.

Overall, Amazon is axing 27,000 mostly corporate positions after a hiring spree during the pandemic left the company with too many people. Having wrapped up a round of job cuts earlier this year that totalled about 18,000 workers, Amazon announced another 9,000 layoffs in March, which Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy said would land on AWS, human resources, advertising and the Twitch live streaming service. Cuts were rolled out in recent weeks in areas including Twitch and the company’s video game group.

“It is a tough day across our organization” AWS chief Adam Selipsky said in the email reviewed by Bloomberg.