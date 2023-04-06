 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AI News roundup: Meta's new AI model, ChatGPT's woes in Europe and more

Moneycontrol News
Apr 06, 2023 / 06:59 PM IST

Your daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.

ChatGPT-owner OpenAI threatened with defamation lawsuit

An Australian mayor has threatened a defamation suit against OpenAI, alleging that its chatbot, ChatGPT, made some false claims about him, probably the first of its kind action in the generative AI space.

Meta has a new AI model that identifies objects in images and videos

Called "Segment Anything", this AI model can detect objects from photos and videos, and allows users to select those objects by clicking them or using text prompts.

ChatGPT in the eye of the storm in Europe

Italian regulators said last Friday that the firm had no legal basis to engage in massive data collection and questioned the way it was handling the information it had gathered.

