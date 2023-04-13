 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AI News roundup: Italy’s watchdog tells OpenAI to make changes, OpenAI launches bug bounty program and more

Moneycontrol News
Apr 13, 2023 / 07:02 PM IST

Your daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.

(Representational Image)

OpenAI announces bug bounties for ChatGPT

The company behind ChatGPT has partnered with Bugcrowd, a crowdsourcing cybersecurity platform to manage submissions and rewards.

OpenAI has to comply with Italian watchdog norms to be unbanned in the country

OpenAI will have to comply with the steps proposed by the authority by April 30th.

TCS clients captivated by AI says COO NG Subramaniam

Subramaniam said TCS will have a centre of excellence around generative AI.

