AI News roundup: Italy’s watchdog tells OpenAI to make changes, OpenAI launches bug bounty program and more

OpenAI announces bug bounties for ChatGPT

The company behind ChatGPT has partnered with Bugcrowd, a crowdsourcing cybersecurity platform to manage submissions and rewards.



“Our rewards range from $200 for low-severity findings to up to $20,000 for exceptional discoveries,” said OpenAI in a post on their website.



OpenAI says, “Model safety issues do not fit well within a bug bounty program, as they are not individual, discrete bugs that can be directly fixed. Addressing these issues often involves substantial research and a broader approach.”

OpenAI has to comply with Italian watchdog norms to be unbanned in the country

OpenAI will have to comply with the steps proposed by the authority by April 30th.



OpenAI has until April 30 to comply with the requirements. The AI chatbot was taken down in Italy after concerns over its data collection policies and user privacy.



Under the new norms, OpenAI will need to make tools available that will enable users (both registered and otherwise) to rectify personal data if it was generated incorrectly by the service. They can also request the data be removed. The company will need to present users with a tool that lets them opt out of personal data processing for AI algorithms.

TCS clients captivated by AI says COO NG Subramaniam

Subramaniam said TCS will have a centre of excellence around generative AI.



The macroeconomic climate has led to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) taking a pessimistic tone, but clients of the company are captivated with generative AI, says the company’s Chief Operating Officer NG Subramaniam. According to him, clients are questioning how they are integrating software like ChatGPT into their offerings, or if they have plans to do so.



“ChatGPT kind of technology is like any other tool, any other technology. As it matures, I think we will be ready for it. We will have a centre of excellence around it, we will have core competencies built around it and then see what are the drawbacks on it. What are the pros for it, and then use it the right way to deliver responsibly and meaningfully to our clients,” said Subramaniam.