AI News roundup: Google begins testing AI tools for Docs and Gmail, Bard to switch to a more powerful model and more

Apr 01, 2023 / 07:01 PM IST

Your daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.

Google begins public tests for AI tools in Gmail, Docs

At present, the tests are restricted to a small group of users from businesses, the field of education and customers over the age of 18.

Google Bard to switch over to a better LLM

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has confirmed that Bard, the tech giant's answer to the popular ChatGPT, will switch over to a more powerful language model, as generative AI emerges as the new tech frontier.

FTC complaint against ChatGPT calls it biased and deceptive

The complaint has been filed by the Center for AI and Digital Policy, a nonprofit research organization.

