AI News roundup: Google begins testing AI tools for Docs and Gmail, Bard to switch to a more powerful model and more

Google begins public tests for AI tools in Gmail, Docs

At present, the tests are restricted to a small group of users from businesses, the field of education and customers over the age of 18.



The program, limited to the United States as of now, invites users to test generative AI tools for drafting emails and lengthy documents in Google Docs.



In Gmail, Google is testing personalised options like emojis, or helping users draft birthday invitations and cover letters for interviews. The tools can also help clean up writing and shorten, expand or summarise it with bullet points.

Google Bard to switch over to a better LLM

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has confirmed that Bard, the tech giant's answer to the popular ChatGPT, will switch over to a more powerful language model, as generative AI emerges as the new tech frontier.



In The New York Times podcast 'Hard Fork', Pichai said Bard would move from the LaMDA model it uses to a larger PaLM model.



"We clearly have more capable models," said Pichai. "Pretty soon, maybe as this goes live, we will be upgrading Bard to some of our more capable PaLM models, so which will bring more capabilities, be it in reasoning or coding."

FTC complaint against ChatGPT calls it biased and deceptive

The complaint has been filed by the Center for AI and Digital Policy, a nonprofit research organization.



A complaint filed with the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) by the nonprofit organisation, Center for AI and Digital Policy (CAIDP), alleged that OpenAI's GPT-4 language model, which is the basis for ChatGPT, is "biased, deceptive, and a risk to privacy and public safety."



CAIDP also accuses OpenAI of releasing a model whose outputs "cannot be proven or replicated" and says that "no independent assessment" was undertaken before its launch.