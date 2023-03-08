 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

AI News roundup: Chinese students lean on ChatGPT, Google building USM to compete with Microsoft and more

Moneycontrol News
Mar 08, 2023 / 06:58 PM IST

Your daily TLDR of important stories you must know about

ChatGPT is available in China only via a virtual private network.

Chinese students turn to ChatGPT for homework

"Teachers use ChatGPT to generate customised lesson plans within seconds," said Tim Wallace, a teacher in Beijing. "We can't tell students not to use it while using it ourselves."

OpenAI and Salesforce buddy up to bring ChatGPT to Slack

The new app built by OpenAI using Slack's platform tools is in testing and has a waitlist for people who want to try it.

Google is building 1,000-language AI model to take on Microsoft

The main goal of the Universal Speech Model is to support the world's most spoken languages.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #AI news #AItech #Artificial Intelligence #China #Google #Microsoft #OpenAI #Salesforce #Slack #tech #Technology
first published: Mar 8, 2023 06:57 pm