AI News roundup: ChatGPT blocked in Italy, Google denies using ChatGPT data and more

Moneycontrol News
Mar 31, 2023 / 07:12 PM IST

Your daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.

Italy blocks access to OpenAI's ChatGPT

The decision "with immediate effect" will result in "the temporary limitation of the processing of Italian user data vis-a-vis OpenAI", the Italian Data Protection Authority said.

No more free AI Image generation on Midjourney

The popular AI Image generating tool said it had taken the decision due to "extraordinary demand and trial abuse".

Google denies using ChatGPT data to train Bard AI

According to a report published by The Information, Google used responses from the OpenAI's popular chatbot to train its chatbot.