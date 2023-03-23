 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AI News roundup: Canva jumps on the AI bandwagon, ChatGPT leaks conversation titles and more

Moneycontrol News
Mar 23, 2023 / 06:41 PM IST

Your daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.

(Representative Image)

Canva unveils new AI based graphic design tools

The company wants to compete with Generative AI giants Microsoft and Google.

ChatGPT accidentally leaks user conversation titles 

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has promised "A technical postmortem," soon. 

Opera updates its desktop browsers with ChatGPT and ChatSonic integration

The company said this was the fist phase of a larger "Browser AI" plan.