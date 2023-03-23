AI News roundup: Canva jumps on the AI bandwagon, ChatGPT leaks conversation titles and more

Canva unveils new AI based graphic design tools

The company wants to compete with Generative AI giants Microsoft and Google.



The idea behind the new tools is to make graphics, slides, and advertising materials accessible to those without professional knowledge.



Speaking with Bloomberg, Canva's chief product officer, Cameron Adams said that it was, "the biggest deployment of AI for graphical design within its industry."

ChatGPT accidentally leaks user conversation titles

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has promised "A technical postmortem," soon.



It's not yet clear which open-source library caused the issue but Altman did promise, "A technical postmortem" will follow soon.



Each time you open an instance to converse with ChatGPT, your conversation is stored and neatly labeled on the left.



The bug caused that conversation list to be displayed to other users as well. Thankfully, they could only see the conversation titles, trying to load into the conversation displayed a network error.

Opera updates its desktop browsers with ChatGPT and ChatSonic integration

The company said this was the fist phase of a larger "Browser AI" plan.



Opera has announced a new sidebar integration, which allows users to choose between ChatGPT and ChatSonic generative AI's to create content using prompts.



The browser's new AI Prompts shows you suggestions based on context.

Ubisoft creates an AI 'Ghostwriter' tool that can write dialogue for games The company says the tool will not replace writers but instead help them write time consuming 'barks'.

Ubisoft, the French publishing house behind game franchises like Far Cry, Prince of Persia and Assassins Creed, has developed an AI tool that can generate conversations for non-playable characters (NPC).



Ubisoft says this will allow writers to flush out the main narrative, and keep dialogue unique for each NPC in the game world.

Moneycontrol News