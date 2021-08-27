MARKET NEWS

English
Want to diversify your portfolio Globally? Here’s how to invest in U.S.Stocks from India.

Invest in U.S.Markets through moneycontrol a specialised feature enabled to its users powered by stockal.

August 27, 2021 / 06:42 PM IST

Ways to Invest in US Stocks:

Investing in US markets is easy now thanks to various discount brokerage firms as well as specialized brokerage firms such as Stockal have opened doors to Indian investors to invest directly into stocks of US markets.

There are two ways in which Indian investors can invest in US markets. One is via direct investment and the other is indirect investments.

Direct investments simply mean investing in US stock directly by opening a trading account with a domestic or foreign broker such as the feature enabled in moneycontrol powered by Stockal click here to open an account.

Indirect investments are done via Mutual Funds, Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

And, lastly if investors are not aware of which companies to choose from or which funds to buy, then they can opt for investing in pre-curated portfolios which is exclusive to Stockal known asStacks’.

To track daily U.S.Market news and FAQs : Click Here
Tags: #Stockal
first published: Aug 27, 2021 04:33 pm
