MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Quants League Sep'21 Edition - 5 Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsspecial site

Wall Street may be down, but ethical investing is on the rise

There’s a noticeable lean towards green as ESG investing booms

September 29, 2021 / 11:40 AM IST

Socially responsible investing, or ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) investing, is seeing new shoots lately.

There’s a noticeable trend in investors favouring stocks with responsible companies behind them.  Increasingly, people are using their values and ethics to guide investment choices — especially millennials. A Morgan Stanley report revealed that 90% of millennial investors say they believe in sustainable investing.

And it’s showing. investors contributed $51 billion to sustainable funds in 2020, compared to less than $5 billion five years ago – that’s 10X growth for you.

How much did ESG funds grow last year, you ask? — nearly double their 2019 value.

In another big move towards ESG, Harvard announced that it’s ending investment ties to fossil fuels. Its $42 billion endowment fund. Psst, it’s a fund that’s bigger than roughly half of the world’s economies.

On Wall Street, the three bellwethers ended on synchronised lows on slowing economic growth and rising Delta cases.

For the week, the Dow slid 0.07% and is down for three consecutive weeks. The S&P 500 lost 0.57% this week, its longest losing streak since Monday, February 22, 2021 when the market fell for five straight trading days. The tech-heavy Nasdaq declined 0.47%.

 
Tags: #Stockalblogs
first published: Sep 20, 2021 11:38 am
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.