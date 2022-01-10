Study abroad and paisa vasool

Studying abroad is a life-changing experience. Countries that are popular with students such as the USA, the UK, Canada, Australia, and Germany, offer not just a stellar academic experience but huge personal and career growth prospects. Whether you are a student just leaving high school, a recent graduate, or a working professional, studying abroad can put your life on the fast track to success.

Studying in a different country will give you a more international perspective and help you see yourself as part of the broader human milieu. The friends you make will further expand your understanding of cultures and human connections. The course and college you choose will have a direct impact on your career. You can earn more money, see greater success, live an idyllic first world country life, and build a family in a welcoming country.

However, studying abroad is a complicated decision. You will arrive at several crossroads in your journey. Which country to choose? Which course to take? Which colleges to apply to? The one aspect that will influence your answer to each of these questions is finance.

Studying abroad is generally more expensive than local options. Tuition fees, travel expenses and the general cost of living all drive up the overall cost of your education.

To access international education, you may have to take a loan, dip into savings, or liquidate a few assets. If you are not smart about your study abroad plan, you could end up blowing through lakhs just for a degree and a visa stamp on your passport.

To ensure you get a paisa vasool education, the study abroad experts at Y-Axis have created a quick 5-step primer that can help you turn your educational investment into a tool that pays dividends for a lifetime.

1. Understand your current situation and your goals

Are you a student looking to pursue a Bachelors degree abroad? Are you a graduate looking to continue your education with a Masters degree? Are you a professional who wants to elevate your career with higher education?

Each of these situations requires a unique approach.

Your goals from your education will determine the path you must take to get a positive return on investment (ROI) from your education. Knowing what you want, what you can invest, and how much time you have is critical to creating a paisa vasool plan.

Don’t have an exact goal? A good overseas study and career counselor can offer you frameworks to understand yourself and your goals better.

2. Find the right course, right path

Choosing the right course and the right career path at the right time can sow the seeds of exponential growth.

Most students approach studies with a vague idea of what they would like to do after graduation. Typically, students will reply with an industry or a broad function when asked about their future career plans. Very few students have definitive answers.

Candidates with a more targeted approach to their career and study outcomes have an edge above others.

AUSTRALIA CANADA UK USA GERMANY INDIA Graduate salary(per year) INR 38 lakhs INR 30 lakhs INR 24 lakhs INR 37 lakhs INR 37 lakhs INR 3 lakhs Graduate employment rate 68.9% 87.3% 86.4% 87% 91% 26 % Indian under-graduate diaspora 35,400 in 2019 105,192 in 2018/2019 30,000 1,67,582 in 2020-2021 25,149 - No. of world’s top colleges 7 6 8 56 2 0 Avg. tuition fee INR 10 lakhs INR 19 lakhs INR 9 lakhs INR 20 lakhs Free (public universities) INR 5 Lakhs Approx. cost of living (per month) INR 1 lakh INR 1.2 lakh INR 1 lakh INR 1.2 lakhs INR 75,000 INR 15,000 to 20,000

The clearer the picture you have of the role, industry, and country you see yourself working in, the more successful your overseas education plans will be. You can choose courses, activities, colleges, and internships knowing that they are all moving you forward towards the life you want to lead.

3. Don’t use a commission-based consultant

It is a well-known fact that several overseas education consultants get paid a commission for each student that they send to a partner university. This agent-university partnership industry is highly profitable. However, it comes at the cost of a student’s ambition.

When you, as a student, are ready to invest lakhs into moving abroad to study, shouldn’t your interests and preferences be the only considerations?

It is critical that students opting for overseas education and admissions services consult someone free of conflicting obligations.

Y-Axis is one of the most recognized names in the overseas education space and offers unbiased consulting to students. With no affiliation to any universities overseas, Y-Axis is focused only on helping students choose what is right for them.

4. Plan your finances

The funds you can spare play a large role in the kind of education you can access.

Most countries charge international students a premium to pursue higher education on their shores. Germany is among the few countries offering free education to students who enroll in their public universities. Education in most other countries, however, is paid.

There are several financial solutions and products to help you manage the cost of studying abroad. Education loans are the preferred and most straightforward routes to fund your education. You can avail of a long-term loan with student-friendly interest rates from a variety of lenders.

For talented and meritorious students, there are several scholarship programs available that will allow you to access incredible education opportunities at a fraction of the cost. Bear in mind that competition for these scholarships is stiff and it is best to think of them as a bonus rather than the main source of your financing.

If you would like to earn while you study, you’re in luck. You can choose from a plethora of paid assistantships, on-campus jobs, and off-campus opportunities which can help you manage your cost of living.

6. Getting complete value for your money

If you want to make the most of your investment, the most critical part of studying abroad is to stick with the plan.

Going to a new country and entering an education system that offers a uniquely engaging college life will introduce you to new possibilities and newer distractions.

The best way to ensure you stay on track is to have goals that keep you engaged and involved. A career counselor who maps your interests, preferences, and approach to life can help you create a cohesive vision of studying abroad.

Want to travel during your college breaks? Want to pursue internships that will add to your resume? Your counselor can help you plan your course & college choices while leaving enough time for friends, fun and travel. This way, not only will you remain on track to achieving your goals, but you will also have the room to enjoy your time studying abroad.

Expert help for a higher return on your investment

It takes time and knowledge to put together a study abroad plan that sets you up for future success.

Luckily, you don’t have to do it alone. Y-Axis is India’s leading overseas education consultancy and offers unbiased solutions built around your preferences and interests. Y-Axis can help you create an overseas education plan, guiding you to achieve it through services that range from counseling to college admissions to visas.

Wondering how you can create a structured, paisa vasool plan to study abroad? Y-Axis offers free counseling services for students which is a great starting point for your educational journey. For more details, get in touch now!

