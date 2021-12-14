How to Apply for a Germany Jobseeker Visa

When you think of Germany, the first thoughts that flash across your mind are its incredible architecture, its legacy of precision engineering, thriving food and arts culture, and of course — free education. No wonder then that it is one of the world’s leading destinations for skilled migrants. Germany is home to at least 21.9 million migrants who have moved for a better future and an excellent economic and healthcare system. Immigrants take a prominent position, boosting the economy and welfare system, thereby broadening the country on a holistic level. Germany's 2021 unemployment rate is about 3.8% - pointing to a robust recovery from the Covid pandemic. There is a steady growth in opportunities across industries, inviting professionals from all streams to apply at German organisations. Over 91% of German students get a job right after graduation – pointing to a strong job market overall.

Average GDP per capita: $45,723 (19 th in the world)

in the world) Economic and industrial heart of Europe

1000s of opportunities for engineers, doctors, hospitality and more

Large, welcoming cities offering high quality of life

Strong immigration culture with people from India, China and North Africa living there

Get free healthcare and social benefits

Fasttrack visa process

OCCUPATION Salary (EUR) Salary (INR) IT engineers/software professionals EUR 60,000 INR 50,45,280 Engineers EUR 68,000 INR 57,17,984 Doctors EUR 20,430 INR 17,17,917 Nurses EUR 30,000 INR 25,22,640 Sales & marketing EUR 20,000 INR 16,81,760 Accounting EUR 42,160 INR 35,45,150 Teachers EUR 35,280 INR 29,66,624 Restaurant managers EUR 36,170 INR 30,41,462

Why choose Germany?

The Germany Jobseeker Visa

Germany is one of the few leading global countries that has a dedicated program that allows people to stay in Germany and hunt for jobs. For aspirants keen to migrate, the Germany Jobseeker visa is your ticket to living in the heart of Europe.

This visa was created by the German government to plug skill gaps in order to retain their economic edge. Valid for six months, the German Jobseeker Visa is the ideal route for you to seek employment in Germany. Using this visa, you can explore the country and decide where you want to work. Besides, it opens up travel opportunities across Europe. Once you find a job, you've got to apply for a residence permit for employment to start working in Germany.

Remember that you can only seek employment with this visa, and it cannot be extended beyond its six-month period. On finding a job, your jobseeker visa is converted into a work permit, allowing you to bring your dependents from India to Germany.

Prerequisites for a Jobseeker Visa

All visas require their applicants to meet specific requirements, including educational background, skillset, plan of action to find employment, work experience, etc. While the applicants should be at least 18, work experience heightens your chances at visa approval. Some of the criteria for the Jobseeker visa include:

● Qualifications or a degree from universities that are also recognized in Germany ● Proof of funds to cover your living expenses in Germany ● Five years of work experience ● Proof of accommodation ● Travel health insurance

● Education and work history

Germany Jobseeker Visa Application Process

To submit the visa application, you must visit your closest German Embassy or Consulate. Here's how:

Step 1: Book a visa interview appointment

After completing the application, book a visa interview appointment online on VFS Global website.

Step 2: Ensure you have all the required documents

After applying for the visa interview, you'll be called for an interview within three months. Make sure you have all the required documents before you appear for the interview. The documents include:

- Valid passport - Cover letter about your plans to work in Germany - Your CV - Educational and professional qualification credentials

- Proof of financial means & accommodation

Step 3: Attend the visa interview

Getting a Germany Jobseeker visa may involve an interview at a German Embassy or Consulate. The interview is a chance for German officials to understand your intentions and plans. To better your chances at cracking the interview, you can consult immigration firms like Y-Axis to help you prepare for the interviews.

Step 4: Complete the formalities by paying the visa fee

After the interview, you will need to pay a refundable visa fee to begin your processing.

Once you receive the German Jobseeker Visa, you can fly to Germany and look for a job there.

What Happens When You Get the Job?

Very simple! You can apply for an Employment Residence Permit or work permit, which your employer sponsors.

1. Permanent Residence Permit: After completing five years on your Employment Residence Permit, you can apply for a Permanent Residence Permit. If your family members meet the criteria, they can also migrate to Germany on a Family Reunion Long Term Visa.

While working on this permit, you have two options to consider:

2. EU Blue Card: This is another option, which Europe regards as its answer to the US Green Card. This form of residence and work permit eventually leads to permanent residence and EU citizenship, provided you meet the criteria.

Prerequisites for this card:

- Your annual salary should be around 44,800 Euros or higher. - You should have an employment contract or binding employment offer. - If you possess German language skills, you can apply for a permanent residence permit in 21 months.

- Without the language skills, you can seek it in 33 months.

Indians in Germany

There is a growing population of Indians who call Germany home. The strong engineering background of a lot of Indian students and the talent requirements of German industry make it the perfect destination for Indians keen on living in a liberal, industrialised economy. According to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, there are close to 200,000 Indians living in Germany. Leading Indian companies such as TCS, Infosys, Dr. Reddy’s Labs and Wipro also have a significant presence in Germany.

About Time You Get the Professionals Involved

Immigration laws keep changing and, despite being immigration-friendly, Germany is quite stringent with its immigration laws. A professional immigration firm can help you with the details, guide you through your options and prepare you for the visa application interviews.

