Dow breaches the 35,000 mark for the first time

Last week, Jeff Bezos wasn’t the only one reaching stratospheric heights. Back on Earth, U.S. stocks finished at record highs on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average index closed above 35,000 for the first time, and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also saw new highs, as investors cheered corporate earnings reports and brushed off worries about the delta variant of the coronavirus slowing the economic recovery.

It’s also clear that the buy-the-dip mentality is still pretty alive and kicking – and possibly played a role in the dramatic turnaround from a Monday slump that saw the Dow suffer its biggest one-day loss since October. The last time the Dow fell at least 2% on a Monday and closed at a record on the Friday of that week was August 1991, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

For the week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.7%, to close at a record 35,061.55, as it clocked the 35,000 milestone for the first time. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite also both enjoyed records highs and gains of 1% each.

To invest in the U.S.Stocks, visit: https://moneycontrol.stockal.com/landing-page and Visit https://www.moneycontrol.com/msite/global-investing for FAQs and Daily News Updates.