Digital- Revolution that will upskill and upscale

The Internet poses an opportunity it also beckons web presence. Upskilling has become the need of the hour. Businesses need to compete with global counterparts. It is well established that technology adoption is the catalyst that small businesses need to shift to a new paradigm of growth. This article discusses who is raising their hands and willing to be the guiding star.

Ruchiraa Sharma hosted “Digital revolution to upskill and upscale” a roundtable conversation made possible by Dell Technologies and Moneycontrol. She spoke with a panel of experts that included Prof. Srinivas Pingali, Faculty at IIM Udaipur, Mr Rabindra Sah, Chief Engineer - Strategic Projects Global Practice - Automotive & Industrial Heavy Machinery Tata Technologies, Mr Chirag Jetani, Co-founder & Chief Operating Officer, Diamante Blockchain Holdings Inc., and Mr Clint Carvallo, Senior Manager – Sales, Small Business Solutions, Dell Technologies.

Mr Chirag Jetani, Co-founder & Chief Operating Officer of Diamante Blockchain Holdings Inc., highlights adaptability and the mindset of the people within small businesses as key to success. He underscores that small businesses are not aware of what is being offered. A good source of new information is employees, they are the first people who would bring new ideas. India, as a country is exporting most of the tech and tech employees to every part of the world. Our country is years ahead in the realm of comfort with tech and we need to take advantage of that.

The idea of digital maturity was put forth by Prof. Srinivas Pingali, Prof, faculty at IIM Udaipur. In his assessment, the digital maturity index of small businesses has more than doubled post the pandemic. Those were the results of a study of over 200 small businesses across various sectors in the country. He adds that credit lending was rising, but the linkage to digital amongst that effort is limited.

Mr Rabindra Sah, Chief Engineer - Strategic Projects Global Practice - Automotive & Industrial Heavy Machinery Tata Technologies, remarks, "small businesses should be part of workshops and seminars. It helps identify the problem and the technology that can help solve them. This will give comfort and confidence to the leadership and the management.” He upvotes initiatives from the government and academia and continues to highlight the existing challenges. It should be noted that “technology products or software were originally designed to service equipment manufacturers. Slowly these are being made accessible to all. Technology partners are coming out to address the specific needs of small businesses.” That is a welcome development.

Mr Clint Carvallo, Senior Manager – Sales, Small Business Solutions, Dell Technologies mentioned that Covid had transcended the role of digital adoption from a temporary solution to a long-term norm. Digital adoption has always been the future, the pandemic has been a major factor in speeding up the adoption rate. Small businesses hesitate to adopt the latest technology due to a lack of understanding and knowledge but choosing the right technology partner is paramount in this digital-first era. Dell is committed to helping small businesses navigate today's economic uncertainties.

The small business sector is a catalyst for the country's economic growth. It contributes about forty-five per cent to India's GDP and going forward, a strong digital ecosystem will be needed to foster its magnification. The right tools, partners and talent will act as the catalyst that small businesses need to shift to a new paradigm and that is how India will upskill and upscale.

