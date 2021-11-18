MARKET NEWS

Will PM ever participate in debate in Parliament: Chidambaram's dig at Modi

Addressing the inaugural session of the 82nd All India Presiding Officers’ Conference virtually, Modi asked lawmakers and legislatures to follow Indian values and send a message to citizens through their conduct about giving primacy to one’s duties.

Moneycontrol News
November 18, 2021 / 02:16 PM IST
P Chidambaram

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi mooted the idea of having a separate time in legislatures for quality debates, Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday took a dig at him, saying the question is will the prime minister ever participate in a debate in Parliament.

He also mooted the idea of having a separate time in legislatures for quality and healthy debates that should be serious, dignified and devoid of political potshots at others.

Taking a dig at Modi, Chidambaram tweeted, "Interesting to read that PM stressed the need for 'quality debates' in Parliament. He also suggested setting a separate time for quality debates. The question is 'Will PM ever participate in a debate in Parliament?".

The Congress has been alleging that the government is running away from debates on key issues in Parliament, a charge denied by the government which has stated that the Opposition has been disrupting the Houses and stalling legislative work.
Tags: #Chidambaram #India #Narendra Modi #Parliament #Politics
first published: Nov 18, 2021 02:17 pm

