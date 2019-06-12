App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2019 08:21 AM IST | Source: PTI

War of words between west UP Congress leaders at review meeting

A war of words erupted between some Congress leaders and arguments between them continued even after the meeting outside the party's war room

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Some Congress leaders from western Uttar Pradesh were involved in a war of words during and after a Lok Sabha polls review meeting on June 11, sources said. During the meeting chaired by party general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia, some leaders raised questions over ticket distribution and blamed senior Congress leaders for the poll debacle in the state, they said.

A war of words erupted between some Congress leaders and arguments between them continued even after the meeting outside the party's war room at 15 Gurudwara Raqabganj Road in New Delhi.

The meeting chaired by Scindia, AICC in-charge west Uttar Pradesh, comes amid review by several state units of the party to assess the poll debacle the Congress faced, winning 52 seats across India and just one seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Close
The reports of infighting in various state units have also come to light following Rahul Gandhi's offer to quit as the chief in the May 25 meeting of the Congress Working Committee. The CWC had unanimously rejected his offer, but Rahul Gandhi is reportedly firm on quitting the post.
First Published on Jun 12, 2019 08:19 am

tags #Congress #Election #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Uttar Pradesh

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.