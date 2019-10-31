App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 09:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Veteran CPI leader Gurudas Dasgupta dies at 83

West Bengal CPI secretary Swapan Banerjee said, Dasgupta was suffering from lung cancer for last several months.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

CPI leader and former MP Gurudas Dasgupta died at 83 on Thursday following a prolonged illness, party sources said.

Dasgupta is survived by his wife and daughter.

West Bengal CPI secretary Swapan Banerjee said, Dasgupta was suffering from lung cancer for last several months.

"He (Dasgupta) passed away at his home in Kolkata at 6 am. He was suffering from lung cancer for quite some time. Due to his poor health he had relinquished party posts but was a member of CPI national executive council," Banerjee said.

Dasgupta, known for his oratory skills, is a veteran trade union leader of AITUC.

He was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 1985. He was also a member of the Lok Sabha from Panskura in 2004 and Ghatal in 2009.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published on Oct 31, 2019 09:30 am

tags #CPI #Current Affairs #Gurudas Dasgupta #India #Politics

