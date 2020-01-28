App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 08:17 AM IST

Sonia Gandhi asks Congress to 'aggressively' raise CAA, NRC in Budget Session

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel, Anand Sharma, Jairam Ramesh, K C Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and K Suresh were present during the meeting.

PTI

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has asked party leaders to "aggressively" raise the issue of CAA, NPR and NRC to corner the government in the Budget Session beginning January 31. Gandhi gave the directions to top Congress leaders during a meeting at her residence to discuss the party's strategy for the session.

The party will fight against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and raise the economic downturn and other issues concerning the common man, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told reporters after the meeting.

"We will fight for the Constitution and will also fight against the CAA," he said.

The Congress intends to go aggressive on the issue of CAA, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) and corner the government amid countrywide protests over these issues.

The Congress and other opposition parties will also meet soon to plan a joint opposition strategy ahead of the Parliament session.

First Published on Jan 28, 2020 08:03 am

tags #Budget Session #CAA #Congress #India #NRC #Politics #Sonia Gandhi

