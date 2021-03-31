English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO and access E-DECMA on 10th & 11th April at no extra cost. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Shiromani Akali Dal barred from contesting in Delhi gurdwara panel elections

On March 19, the DSGMC had issued an order stating that only 'religious parties' can field their candidates on the respective party symbols.

Moneycontrol News
March 31, 2021 / 06:31 PM IST
Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal (Image- Twitter-@officeofssbadal)

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal (Image- Twitter-@officeofssbadal)

The Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has been barred from contesting in the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) elections.

The party turned ineligible to enter into the polling fray after it failed to submit an undertaking stating that it is a "religious party", an official was quoted as saying on March 31.

"The SAD’s party symbol of bucket has been seized. This means it is not in the fray for the DSGMC elections," Hindustan Times quoted department director Narinder Singh as saying.

On March 19, the DSGMC had issued an order stating that only "religious parties" - as registered under the Societies Registration Act at least a year before the polls - would be allowed to field their candidates on the respective party symbols.

The DSGMC polls, in all 46 wards, is scheduled to be held on April 25. The counting of votes will take place on April 28.

Close
Although the Akali Dal is barred from contesting, the party can field its candidates as independents. They would, however, not be allowed to use the SAD's bucket symbol, Singh clarified.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Delhi #Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) #DSGMC elections #Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)
first published: Mar 31, 2021 06:31 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.