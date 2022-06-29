English
    SC to hear at 5 pm Shiv Sena's plea challenging Governor's direction to Uddhav Thackeray govt to face floor test

    Moneycontrol News
    June 29, 2022 / 11:23 AM IST
    Supreme Court

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear at 5 pm the plea of Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu challenging the Maharashtra Governor's direction to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to take floor test in the Assembly on Thursday.

    A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala took note of submissions of senior advocate A M Singhvi that an urgent hearing was needed in view of the decision taken by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asking the MVA government to prove majority at 11 am on Thursday.

    "We will keep at 5 pm. Please make sure that paper books are supplied by 3 pm to parties concerned," the bench said. Singhvi said the floor test cannot include names which are "stigmatised".

    Earlier, the apex court on June 27 had kept in abeyance the disqualification proceedings against rebel Shiv Sena MLAs before the Deputy Speaker of the state Assembly till July 11, and also sought responses from the state government and others on their pleas questioning the legality of notices seeking their disqualification.

    (Wit PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #India #Politics #Shiv Sena #Supreme Court #Uddhav Thackeray
    first published: Jun 29, 2022 11:23 am
