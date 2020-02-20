App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2020 03:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Release funds for municipal corporations, implement Ayushman Bharat: Vijay Goel to Kejriwal

The BJP will cooperate with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for the holistic development of Delhi, he said at a press conference.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Welcoming Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's comment about cooperating with the Centre for the city's development, senior BJP leader Vijay Goel urged him on Thursday to immediately release funds due to the municipal corporations and implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

The BJP will cooperate with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for the holistic development of Delhi, he said at a press conference.

"I hope he will implement good thinks he talked about in his swearing in ceremony at Ramlila Maidan," the BJP Rajya Sabha MP said.

By believing that Kejriwal would be impartial, Goel said, he would like to urge the chief minister to pay the dues to the municipal corporations "running into thousands of crores of rupees".

He also expected the chief minister to meet the Lok Sabha MPs from Delhi at regular intervals to discuss development of the city.

All the seven Lok Sabha MPs in Delhi are from the BJP. Also the three municipal corporations in the national capital are ruled by the saffron party.

"If he (Kejriwal) wants to cooperate with the Centre, he should immediately implement Ayushman Bharat scheme and PM Awas Yojna. Also, he should try to solve the problem of dirty water supply by taking help of the Centre and the municipal corporations," Goel said.

The former Union minister also requested Kejriwal to hold 'Janta Darbar' to meet people and solve their problems.

First Published on Feb 20, 2020 03:40 pm

tags #Ayushman Bharat #India #Politics #Vijay Goel

