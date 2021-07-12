Rajinikanth dissolves outfit Rajini Makkal Mandram; says he doesn't plan on entering politics

Rajinikanth (File image)

Tamil actor Rajinikanth has dissolved his political outfit Rajini Makkal Mandram, and said he has no plans of joining politics.

The announcement came after Rajinikanth's meeting with members of the RMM, and quashed the speculation surrounding his political entry.

The outfit, which was launched in 2018, will be transformed into a fan charity forum.

"I had thought of starting a political party and getting involved in politics. But the timing was such that it was not possible. I have no intention of getting involved in politics in the future, so I kindly inform you that the Rajini Makkal Mandram will function as a fan charity forum for the benefit of the people," Rajinikanth said in a statement on July 12, as quoted by The News Minute.

Before briefing the media, Rajinikanth had said he will discuss his political entry with members of his political party.

In December 2020, the superstar had said he will not enter politics, citing health concerns. He was briefly hospitalised due to blood pressure fluctuations.

Rajinikanth had not contested during the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections held in April 2021.