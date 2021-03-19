Puducherry Polls 2021: Election Commission appoints four special observers

A general view of Election Commission of India office in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

The Election Commission has appointed four special observers for Puducherry in connection with the April 6 Assembly polls.

Manjeet Singh, a retired IAS officer, has been appointed as special general observer, Chief Electoral Officer of Puducherry Shurbir Singh said in a release.

Two retired IRS officers, Madhu Mahajan and BR Balakrishnan, have been appointed as special expenditure observers, while retired IPS officer Dharmendra Kumar has been chosen as the special police observer for Puducherry.

There are 30 assembly constituencies spread over Puducherry (23), Karaikal (five) and Mahe and Yanam regions (one segment each).