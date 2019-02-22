App
Last Updated : Feb 22, 2019 03:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi's photos shared by Rahul Gandhi were shot in morning: BJP

The BJP took on Gandhi after the Congress chief called PM Modi "prime time minister" and said he continued shooting for a film in Uttarakhand even three hours after news of the Pulwama terror strike came in.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The BJP Friday dismissed Congress president Rahul Gandhi's claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a photo-shoot allegedly hours after the Pulwama attack on February 14 as "fake news", asserting that photographs were taken in morning.

He also attached photographs of PM Modi attending the photo-shoot and taking a boat ride in the scenic hilly state.
First Published on Feb 22, 2019 03:35 pm

