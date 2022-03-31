English
    PM Modi urges retiring Rajya Sabha members to inspire coming generations

    Bidding farewell to 72 Rajya Sabha members retiring till July, the prime minister said experience has its own importance, and the MPs should take it forward in the service of the nation.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 31, 2022 / 12:11 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged MPs retiring from the Rajya Sabha to share their experiences gained in the House with people across the country and inspire coming generations.

    Bidding farewell to 72 Rajya Sabha members retiring till July, the prime minister said experience has its own importance, and the MPs should take it forward in the service of the nation.

    "When experienced people go, the responsibility of those remaining increases and they have to take the House foward...," Modi said. "In the 75th year of India's independence, our great men have given us a lot, and now it our responsibility to make our contribution to the nation," the prime minister added.

    "I urge the retiring members to inspire our coming generations," he said. Of the 72, 65 retiring members represent 19 states while seven are nominated members.

    (With PTI inputs)
    first published: Mar 31, 2022 12:13 pm
