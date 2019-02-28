App
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 02:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Omar Abdullah slams PM Modi for his mega video-conference with BJP workers

The prime minister on Thursday had direct dialogue with BJP workers and volunteers as part of the party's mera booth 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' programme through, what the party claims, the "world's largest video conference".

PTI
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday said Narendra Modi "continuing" with his election campaign either indicates that the IAF pilot in Pakistani captivity will be back home in the next couple of days or that the prime minister "does not care enough".

"PM Modi continuing with his #Elections2019 campaign is the surest sign #WingCommanderAbhinandan will be back in the next 24-48 hours. Either that or he really just couldn't care less," Abdullah said in a tweet.

He had Wednesday called for suspension of all political activities till Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthman, who was captured by Pakistan, returns home.

"PM Modi must suspend his political activities until #WingCommanderAbhinandan is returned safely. It can't be business as usual with him cross crossing the country at tax payer expense making political speeches while our pilot is a Pakistani captive," Abdullah had said in a tweets after the IAF pilot's capture by Pakistan was confirmed.

He had also suggested that opposition parties postpone their Wednesday meeting.
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 02:15 pm

tags #BJP #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Omar Abdullah #Politics

