you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 06:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Omar Abdullah questions Army officials boasting about number of militants killed in J&K

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday questioned Army officials boasting about the number of militants killed in the state last year, saying it would have been a "great year" if no youth had joined militancy.

"I beg to differ, a great year would be one in which no young man would join militancy, no terrorists would be killed & no security personnel would lose their lives in encounters. The compulsion of killing militants/terrorists shouldn't be treated as a cause for celebration," Omar wrote on Twitter.

He was responding to the remarks of Northern Army Command chief Lt Gen Ranbir Singh in which he reportedly said that 2018 has been a great year for the security forces as more than 250 terrorists were killed, 54 were caught alive and four surrendered to the forces.
First Published on Jan 17, 2019 06:25 pm

tags #Army #India #Jammu & Kashmir #Omar Abdullah #Politics

Sections
