Okhla Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Okhla Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Okhla is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in South East district.

Below is the Delhi Poll Okhla Assembly Election Result 2020 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency information

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 60.94% and in 2013, 58.33% of Okhla's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Amanatullah Khan of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 64532 votes which was 38.72% of the total votes polled. Amanatullah Khan polled a total of 166658 (62.57%) votes.

INC's Asif Mohd Khan won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the AAP candidate by a margin of 26545 (19.29%) votes. Asif Mohd Khan polled 137590 which was 36.34% of the total votes polled.