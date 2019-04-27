App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 27, 2019 03:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Odisha can develop if BJD government is thrown out: Amit Shah

Assembly and Lok Sabha elections are being held together in the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

BJP president Amit Shah on April 27 said that Odisha can develop only if the "corrupt and inefficient" BJD government is thrown out.

Addressing a rally here in the tribal dominated Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha constituency, Shah said people across the country have resolved that Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister again.

"I have already addressed election meetings in 261 Lok Sabha constituencies. From east to west and north to south, I could hear people chant Modi, Modi.

"It is clear that the whole country has resolved to make Modi the prime minister once again," the BJP chief claimed.

Claiming that the rising popularity of BJP is giving sleepless nights to BJD, Shah said people of Odisha must vote BJP to power both at the Centre and in the state for speedy development.

Shah also hit out at previous Congress-led UPA Government accusing it of having failed to deal with Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Assembly and Lok Sabha elections are being held together in the state. The fourth phase is scheduled to be held on April 29.
First Published on Apr 27, 2019 02:54 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

SOTY 2: Alia Bhatt to shake a leg with Tiger Shroff in the Hook Up Son ...

Sacred Games actor Jatin Sarna reveals his role in Rajinikanth's Darba ...

Shah Rukh Khan feels that his ‘Mini-Me’ Abram is a reflection of h ...

Avengers Endgame box office collection: This Marvel superhero film is ...

Sushmita Sen flaunts a beautiful ring as she poses with beau Rohman Sh ...

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin snap back at pregnancy and Selena Gom ...

Mary Kom’s voice packs a punch as she sings this rock number

Prince Charles could choose an unexpected name when he becomes king

Avengers Endgame box office collection: This MCU giant collects Rs 2,1 ...

Alia Bhatt and Tiger Shroff Set to Sizzle in SOTY 2 'Hook Up Song,' Sh ...

Harvey Weinstein’s #MeToo Trial Postponed by 3 Months, to Now Take P ...

Priyanka Chopra's Yellow Mesh Pullover is the Latest Summer Fad

Days After 20 Students Ended Their Lives, Panel Submits Report on Tela ...

Indian Teenager's Dance to 'Agneepath' Song Amazes 'Britian's Got Tale ...

Case Against BJP's New Face Gautam Gambhir for Holding Rally Without P ...

Nobody Did the Foolishness of Note Ban, 'Gabbar Singh Tax' in Last 70 ...

Zuckerberg Believes Localising Facebook Data in India Will Come With H ...

Plea in Delhi Court to Restrict Media from Publishing Sexual Harassmen ...

Comment: Why Priyanka Gandhi’s decision to not contest against PM Mo ...

"It was humiliating," says IAS officer punished for allegedly searchin ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

Consumers face post-election fuel price shock, economy could be hit

Surat-based diamond trader, who bought PM Modi's suit duped of Rs 1 cr ...

Markets this week: UltraTech Cement top performer, Bharti Infratel fel ...

Wall Street opens flat after mixed earnings, GDP data

Election-linked optimism seen in market, cement worth considering now, ...

Cyient shares jump 9% on stellar Q4 results

Avengers: Endgame — A look at where the Marvel Cinematic Universe co ...

Sri Lanka: At least 16 killed as police raid suspected bomber hideout ...

Mohammed Mohsin, Karnataka-cadre IAS officer who searched PM's chopper ...

Lok Sabha polls: In Gorakhpur, caste equations set to complicate matte ...

About 200 US companies seek to move manufacturing base from China to I ...

Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019: After failing to live up to the early-seas ...

In Varanasi and Kanpur, a polluted Ganga might have a part to play in ...

Child-appropriate literature: Should young readers be shielded from ce ...

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e now available starting Rs 46,990: All y ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.