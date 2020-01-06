NRC is mischievous plan to divide India: P Chidambaram

Addressing a press conference, he also said there is a world of difference between the National Population Register of 2010 and the NPR of 2020.
Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday dubbed the National Register of Citizens a "sinister and mischievous plan" to divide the country.
Addressing a press conference, he also said there is a world of difference between the National Population Register of 2010 and the NPR of 2020.The NPR of 2020 with additional fields of information is a disguised attempt to carry out an Assam NRC-like exercise throughout the country and must be "stoutly opposed", the Congress leader told reporters.
First Published on Jan 6, 2020 02:54 pm