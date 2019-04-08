App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2019 05:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

No guarantee that Shiv Sena's alliance with NDA will last: Milind Deora

Stating that the state of infrastructure in Mumbai is in "bad shape", Deora said that most Mumbaikars do not have an idea of who their Mayor is.

Tarun Sharma @talktotarun
Whatsapp

Tarun Sharma

Moneycontrol News 

Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora, in an interview with Moneycontrol, said there is no guarantee of the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party alliance.

"There is no guarantee that Sena's alliance with the NDA will last post-election," Deora, Congress' candidate from South Mumbai Lok Sabha constituency, told Moneycontrol.

Deora stated that for the past five years, the two parties had called each other names. "Now they have joined hands. Why will people vote for them?" he asked.

related news

Stating that the state of infrastructure in Mumbai is in "bad shape", Deora said most Mumbaikars do not have an idea of who their Mayor is.

"If we want our ministers and government to be held accountable, then we will have to support good candidates and promote them, not the criminals," Deora said while talking about how governance can be improved.

On the issue of jobs and employment, Deora questioned why the NSSO data was being withheld.

"If the government is claiming to have created jobs, why are they not releasing the NSSO data? Why did the government try to withhold the data and the report?" Deora asked.

Deora said the sitting Member of Parliament (MP), Sena's Arvind Sawant, has not visited the constituency ever since he was elected, adding that the voters do not know what his thinking and policies are.

"My fight is with Arvind Sawant; South Mumbai voters have not seen him for the past five years," Deora said, adding that there is no 'Modi wave' this time around.
First Published on Apr 8, 2019 04:57 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Election 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #video

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Instagram Influencer Bursts Into Tears After Her Account With Thousand ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Poll Trivia

IPL 2019 | Chennai May Miss Out on Playoffs & Final, Bangalore on Stan ...

Turkish President Erdogan Casts Doubt on Istanbul Vote, Driving Lira L ...

Modi Govt Kept its 2014 Inflation Promise, But There’s a Caveat and ...

Asus ROG Phone 2 Rumoured to Launch in Association With Tencent by Q3 ...

Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 to Commence on July 19

Promise of Renewable and Clean Energy: What Changed in BJP’s Five Ye ...

Memon: IPL Sparkle = World Cup Ticket?

Why the Supreme Court is right in repealing RBI’s directive on resol ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP could eat into TMC, CPI(M) votes in West ...

Indiabulls Housing-Lakshmi Vilas Bank merger: Here's all you need to k ...

BJP manifesto highlights: farmers, housing for all, national security ...

Jamui lok sabha seat: LJP's Chirag Paswan popular, but may face a clos ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 162 points lower, Nifty holds 11,600; Indiab ...

Why UltraTech Cement remains top cement stock for brokerages

Indiabulls Housing-Lakshmi Vilas Bank merger: What should investors do ...

Midcap Mania: Despite pain in smallcap index, Axtel Industries outperf ...

BJP manifesto 2019 highlights: From 0% interest in credit card till fi ...

Ban on Jammu and Kashmir Highway is 'unprecedented', 'dictatorial': Lo ...

US rattled as China's construction work under Belt and Road initiative ...

BJP manifesto: Continuity for sure, but some goals are aspirational; w ...

Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2019 LIVE updates: Siddharth Desai, Rishank ...

Soni Razdan on No Fathers In Kashmir, shooting in extreme weather cond ...

Atal Setu, a new bridge in Bihar over troubled Kosi, raises risk of hi ...

Landless: A film on Punjab's Dalit farmers gives the community a voice ...

Facebook makes preparations for countering fake news in India as elect ...

Kabir Singh Teaser: Shahid Kapoor looks like a rugged rebel in this on ...

Mrs Shatrughan Sinha yet to make up her mind about contesting election ...

Exclusive: Producer Rashmi Sharma stands by her decision of ousting Sh ...

Kalank: Karan Johar shares a still of the song Tabah Ho Gaye featuring ...

Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif’s sparkling chemistry gets attention, ...

Angrezi Medium: An excited Irrfan Khan is back to entertain fans, shar ...

’83: Ranveer Singh and squad begin training under champion Mohinder ...

Happy Birthday stylish star Allu Arjun; 3 exciting films to follow

Nick Jonas’ cool move saves Priyanka Chopra from certain embarrassme ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.