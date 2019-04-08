No guarantee that Shiv Sena's alliance with NDA will last: Milind Deora

Moneycontrol News

Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora, in an interview with Moneycontrol, said there is no guarantee of the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party alliance.

"There is no guarantee that Sena's alliance with the NDA will last post-election," Deora, Congress' candidate from South Mumbai Lok Sabha constituency, told Moneycontrol.

Deora stated that for the past five years, the two parties had called each other names. "Now they have joined hands. Why will people vote for them?" he asked.

Stating that the state of infrastructure in Mumbai is in "bad shape", Deora said most Mumbaikars do not have an idea of who their Mayor is.

"If we want our ministers and government to be held accountable, then we will have to support good candidates and promote them, not the criminals," Deora said while talking about how governance can be improved.

On the issue of jobs and employment, Deora questioned why the NSSO data was being withheld.

"If the government is claiming to have created jobs, why are they not releasing the NSSO data? Why did the government try to withhold the data and the report?" Deora asked.

Deora said the sitting Member of Parliament (MP), Sena's Arvind Sawant, has not visited the constituency ever since he was elected, adding that the voters do not know what his thinking and policies are.

"My fight is with Arvind Sawant; South Mumbai voters have not seen him for the past five years," Deora said, adding that there is no 'Modi wave' this time around.