Monsoon session: Venkaiah Naidu calls meeting of floor leaders of various parties on July 17

Budget proceedings continue after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Union Budget 2022 in the Parliament on February 1. Opposition took potshots at Modi Government post 10th Budget. The two houses have scheduled their proceedings at separate timings to ensure social distancing amid COVID-19. Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on February 3 expressed happiness over smooth functioning of the Upper House on February 2 during the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's Address. Let’s take a look at the some of the reactions from Budget session in Parliament. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament, Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has convened a meeting of floor leaders of various parties on Sunday evening.

Sources said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi has also called a meeting of all parties on Sunday morning to seek their support for the smooth functioning of the Parliament session beginning July 18 and discuss the agenda.

Sources said the meeting has been convened by Naidu on July 17 at 6 PM and will seek the support of various parties for a smooth session. The Monsoon session of Parliament begins on July 18 and will continue till August 12.

This will also be the last session of Naidu as his term is ending on August 10. The notification for holding the election to the vice president's post has been made and the last date for filing nominations is July 19.

Both the ruling BJP and the opposition are yet to name a candidate for the vice president's post.