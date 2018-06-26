Modi in Mumbai LIVE: Congress cannot be expected to commit to democracy, says PM on Emergency

Live now
Jun 26, 2018
PM Modi hits out at Congress for not respecting the Constitution
PM Modi says global confidence in India's economy is rising
Those people who crushed the Constitution of this country, and imprisoned democracy, are today alarming the citizens of India that 'Modi will destroy the Constitution'
PM Modi: The party which does not obey democratic principles within the party, cannot be expected to commit to democracy.
PM Modi: When Kishore Kumar ji refused to sing for them, his songs and films were not allowed to be broadcast or played on the radio
PM Modi: At the time of emergency, the judiciary was intimidated, those who were devoted to democracy were forced to withstand hardships and those who were in favor of a family faced no trouble at all.
PM Modi: Whenever the Congress party has been in a situation of crisis, it declares that the entire nation is facing a crisis and that there is an atmosphere of fear brimming in the country and that the country is going to be destroyed and that only the Congress party can come to the nation's rescue.
PM Modi: The Emergency is an example of how a family can use the Constitution of India as a tool for its own advantage.
PM Modi: The country had never imagined that for the greed of power and in the madness of family worship, the people who make tall claims about the Constitution of India and the principle of democracy will make the country into a prison.
PM Modi: We are not commemorating the anniversary of Emergency as 'Black Day' only to criticise the Congress governement. We are observing 'Black Day' in order to make the current and future generations aware of the Emergency, and in order to keep our commitment towards democracy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an audience on the 'Dark Days of Emergency' at Birla Matushri Auditorium in Mumbai
PM Modi: The Indian story of economic resurgence closely mirrors that of many other parts of Asia. The continent finds itself at the centre of global economic activity and has become the growth engine of the world. In fact we are now living through what many term as the ‘Asian Century’.
PM Modi: Agriculture is the lifeblood of the Indian economy. We are promoting investments in warehouses and cold chains, food processing, crop insurance and allied activities. We are promoting micro-irrigation to ensure optimal use of water with increased productivity.
PM Modi: We have set a target to construct capacity of 175 GW of renewable energy by the year 2022. Of this, the solar energy capacity will amount to 100 GW. We have added more capacity to renewable energy than conventional energy in 2017.
PM Modi: From the point of a foreign investor, India counts as an extremely low risk political economy. We have simplified rules and regulations for businesses and undertaken bold reforms. We have provided investors an environment which is efficient, transparent, reliable and predictable.
The external sector remains robust. Our foreign exchange reserves of more than 400 billion US dollars provide us adequate cushion. Global confidence in India’s economy is rising. Total FDI flows have increased steadily & India continues to be one of the top FDI destinations, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
PM Modi: The Government is firmly committed to the path of fiscal consolidation. Government debt as percentage of GDP is consistently declining. India has achieved a rating upgrade after a long wait.
PM Modi: Our macro-economic fundamentals are strong with stable prices, a robust external sector and a fiscal situation firmly in control. Despite rising oil prices, inflation is within the mandated range
PM Modi: From the perspective of larger scale of operations and higher value addition, an investor is also attracted by a large domestic market size, availability of skilled labour and good physical infrastructure. On each of these parameters India is well placed and has performed very well.
PM Modi: India is one of the most investor-friendly economies in the world. Investors look for growth and macro-economic stability. They want political stability and a supportive regulatory framework to ensure protection of their investment.
PM Modi: I believe that India and AIIB are both strongly committed to making economic growth more inclusive and sustainable. In India, we are applying novel Public Private Partnership models, Infrastructure Debt Funds, and Infrastructure Investment Trusts to fund infrastructure.