Modi dispensation is No Dissonance Allowed' govt: Chidambaram

During an interactive meeting on Budget 2020-2021 analysis, February 3, 2020, while answering a query former finance minister P Chidambaram spoke on FM Sitharaman’s proposal to sell a part of government stake in LIC through an initial public offering in next fiscal years. Chidambaram said that the LIC was doing well. "They have to explain to us... why do you want to list LIC today. Is it because you think the management culture is bad? The work culture is bad? Convince us," he said: "But if the reason which the government gives is we have to collect money and therefore we want to disinvest, we will oppose it. That is a bad reason. You tell us good reasons why LIC should be listed," he further added.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday dubbed the NDA dispensation at the Centre as a "No Dissonance Allowed" government after it rejected the Environmental Performance Index. He said the Modi government should realise that the world will not dance to the tunes of the BJP and the RSS.

"NDA Government is well known as the 'No Data Available' Government. Now it is the 'No Dissonance Allowed' Government," Chidambaram said on Twitter. That is why it rejected the Environmental Performance Index that placed India at the last place among 180 countries, the former union minister added.

He recalled that earlier the government rejected the WHO report on excess Covid deaths as well as the Global Hunger Index. "Modi Government should realise that the world will not dance to tunes of the BJP/RSS," the Congress leader said.