App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 02:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Manipur became blockade-free under BJP-led govt: Amit Shah

Heaping praise on the party government in Manipur for its development work, Shah said Chief Minister Biren Singh can be termed "a true chowkidaar" (watchman) as he has served in the Border Security Force.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Hitting out at the Congress, BJP national president Amit Shah on Friday said prices of essential items had sky-rocketed under the Congress rule due to repeated bandhs and strikes, but the BJP-led government has made the state "blockade-free".

Heaping praise on the party government in Manipur for its development work, Shah said Chief Minister Biren Singh can be termed "a true chowkidaar" (watchman) as he has served in the Border Security Force.

"During the Congress rule, there were frequent bandhs, one of which lasted for 160 days. It led to escalation in the price of essential commodities. However, under Birenji, Manipur has become blockade-free," he said while addressing a rally here.

Highlighting the achievements of the NDA government in Manipur, he said five helipads have been constructed under the Udan scheme, and highway spanning 300 km has been built in the state over the past five years.

"If you compare the 13th Finance Commission, under the UPA, and 14th Finance Commission, under the NDA, you will find the Modi-led government has allotted 238% more funds for the development of the northeast," he claimed.

Hailing boxing champion Mary Kom, who belongs to the state, Shah said Manipur is a "land of athletes and players."

"The BJP-led government is building India's first national sports university in Manipur," he added.

Election to Manipur Lok Sabha seats will be held on April 11 and 18.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 02:50 pm

tags #Amit Shah #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

A Suicide, Loss of Land and Attacks on Dalits: Seeking Justice, Rohit ...

ITR Forms for Assessment Year 2019-20 Notified

IPL 2019 | RCB vs KKR | Can RCB Get their First Win Or Will KKR Bounce ...

Superwoman Lilly Singh, Diljit Dosanjh Greeting Each Other Will You in ...

Pets Help Boost Health of Older People: Study

Never Wanted to Re-visit Those Memories: When Sunny Leone Broke Down D ...

Terminator: Dark Fate is Back With James Cameron, Arnold Schwarzenegge ...

Low Intake of Whole Grains Causes Hundreds of Deaths in India

IOC Stops Fuel Supply to Cash-starved Jet Airways for Non-payment

BJP likely to release election manifesto on Sunday

SC refuses to grant interim stay on operation of electoral bonds, to t ...

India's domestic air passenger traffic records double-digit growth in ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

Advani breaks silence, says BJP never regarded those who disagree with ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex trades higher, Nifty nears 11,650; realt ...

Ruchir Sharma says it has been a lost decade for emerging markets

India grabs most of foreign inflows into Asian equities in March

Brokerages expect up to 15% upside in Titan after strong growth outloo ...

AAP's Punjab unit in disarray because Delhi leaders undermined local p ...

Jaggi Vasudev calls Muslim student a 'Talibani' at LSE event, students ...

Romeo Akbar Walter movie review: John Abraham's inconsistent spy thril ...

DGCA starts farming out flight slots unused by Jet Airways to other ca ...

Malaysia Open 2019: PV Sindhu's capitulation against unseeded Sung Ji- ...

Gone in 6 minutes: Ethiopian Airlines pilots struggled with Boeing's a ...

Bengaluru’s romance with her trees, from the era of kings to present ...

Indus Waters Treaty: Partition to Cold War and drought, how India lost ...

Samsung Galaxy A20 announced with Exynos 7884, dual-cameras; priced at ...

Exclusive: Priyanka Chopra is hiring and this is what you need to do t ...

Jonas Brothers' Cool releases but Nick Jonas still has Priyanka Chopra ...

Exclusive: Varun Dhawan To Replace Rajkummar Rao In Stree 2?

Brahmastra: The logo reveal of this Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt film ...

Will Smith dolls up the fantastic cast of Aladdin in a spectacular sur ...

Angrezi Medium: Irrfan Khan starts shooting for the sequel in Udaipur, ...

Good News: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosan ...

Could Vin Diesel and James Cameron be working together on the next Ava ...

Sophie Turner reunites with Game of Thrones’ King Joffrey making Joe ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.